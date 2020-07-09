Noida: Rain likely only after July 15

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:41 IST

Noida Though monsoon has arrived in Noida and adjoining areas, the region will be deprived of rains for at least a week due to unfavourable weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to the weather department, the region will have clouds and some areas may see light rainfall or trace- level drizzling on July 11, but the overall rainfall situation seems bleak due to the change in weather conditions.

“There will be a break in the rainfall despite the monsoon. We can expect rain on July 11 but even for that the chances are very less or it might be mere drizzle. The low-pressure monsoon trough line that passes through Punjab and West Bengal keeps oscillating. It has now shifted towards northern foothills and mountain states, so the parts of foothills in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will see heavy rainfall but not the western UP, including Noida and Ghaziabad. It’s only after July 15 that the trough line may oscillate again and come back to western UP, which will lead to moderate or heavy rainfall in the region,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

So far, the region has seen only two days of proper rainfall – the amount of rain which could be measured – 34.8 mm on July 5 and 0.6mm on July 7, while on July 4 there was a trace which means rainfall was too low to measure.

According to the IMD records, in July last year too, the region only recorded continuous rainfall from July 15 with cumulative rainfall of 199.2mm in that month. The rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy.

The IMD said that due to the absence of rains, the region may see marginal rise in the temperature, while the humidity levels will be between 50% and 90%. On Thursday, the maximum humidity in the city was recorded at 92%.

“The sky will remain cloudy, so there will be no major rise in the temperatures. However, the maximum temperatures will hover around 39 degrees Celsius for the next seven days,” said Srivastava.

On Thursday. the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, against 37 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees, same as a day earlier.