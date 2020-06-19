e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: Three-point plan to contain Covid-19 spread and reduce death rate

Noida: Three-point plan to contain Covid-19 spread and reduce death rate

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:06 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA:

To deal with the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district health department has been asked to implement a three-pronged strategy -- early detection of infection, better treatment and immediate testing of a non-Covid patient admitted in any hospital, said Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, who is the nodal officer for the district to combat the infection.

The district had 1,262 Covid-19 patients till June 19, while 18 people died due to the infection. After the resumption of economic activities and opening up of public places, the administration is facing a challenge to prevent the rapid spread of the infection.

Till June 3, there were 496 positive cases in the district. However, 766 new cases have been reported between June 3 and June 19, said the officials.

The three-point plan is the key to reduce the mortality rate and also flatten the rising curve, Bhooshan said.

“Recently, two deaths took place due to late detection of the Covid-19 infection. To make sure it does not happen in future, we have directed all hospitals, be it government or private, that first conduct Covid-19 test of a patient who comes for treatment,” said Bhooshan.

To identify positive patients at initial stage of infection, mass screening needs to be done, Bhooshan said, adding that for better treatment, doctors are told to closely monitor the health of each patient and promptly provide oxygen if need arises.

“We want to follow state government guidelines strictly to prevent the spread of disease. We have directed the health staff to identify the Covid-19 patients at the early stage so that the treatment starts immediately. If any hospital, be it private or government, fails to follow instructions and does not conduct test on the day of admission, then we will take legal action against such hospital,” said Bhooshan.

On Friday, Bhooshan also conducted inspection in Sector 134, Shahpur and Govardhan villages, which are containment zones.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In