Noida to beautify 386 garbage sites

Noida to beautify 386 garbage sites

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
NOIDA: The Noida authority has identified 386 vulnerable garbage points across the city and initiated a campaign to beautify these sites and convert them into recreational spaces and prevent further dumping of garbage.

Officials said the move is aimed at cleaning all these spots, where the authority earlier was dumping garbage. Stray animals used to eat waste at these sites thereby creating sanitation issues in almost all residential as well as industrial sectors.

The authority has decided to stop dumping garbage at these spots and beautify them in order to make the city clean and appealing. The city is participating in Swachh Survekshan - 2020 and the authority is going all out to ensure a better ranking and a place in the top 10 cities.

“We have beautified three spots and work at the remaining sites is on in full swing. Our objective is to ensure that these spots look clean. We will beautify 386 vulnerable garbage points across the city in the next few months,” Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The Noida authority is also hiring private agencies, which will be engaged in beautifying the spots. Officials said that in the next two or three months, the authority will finalise the agency that will be engaged in the work of beautification of the garbage spots.

“The authority is fencing the garbage points, planting ornamental trees and grass and also placing benches so that people can relax at these recreational areas,” said another Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to media.

