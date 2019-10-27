Noise-free Diwali message spreads to Thane zilla parishad schools

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:52 IST

Although many schools have been educating children to celebrate a noise-free Diwali, some principals want more awareness.

Principals from zilla parishad schools in Shahapur, Dombivli, Kalyan, Ambernath and Bhiwandi had asked Maharashtra Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) to organise special awareness sessions on celebrating an environment-friendly Diwali.

Volunteers from MANS visit schools every year to talk about celebrating Diwali without crackers.

“It has been more than a decade that we have started this activity. However, we feel that over the years, the awareness level has increased in urban areas but not in remote villages,” said Ganesh Shelar, general secretary, Thane district, MANS.

“Students in rural areas do not know about the ill-effects of bursting crackers. Hence, we decided on focusing on these areas this year. We visited places beyond Thane city and the zilla parishad schools and ensured that students are aware of the harmful effects of firecrackers,” said Shelar.

There are chemical elements such as carbon monoxide, sulphur, nitrogen dioxide and many more that are released into the environment, polluting the air.

This causes many illnesses like asthma, allergies and cough among others.

This is the message that MANS volunteers have shared with the students.

“Apart from this, young and old also get disturbed by the noise. Animals and those who are unwell are affected during the festive due to the noise and bad air quality. We decided to not burst any crackers from now,” said Anita Joshi, student at zilla parishad school in Shivnagar, Bhiwandi.

Nishikant Vichare, a volunteer with MANS, is happy that many now know about the effects of firecrackers.

“It is through the students that we can reach out to families and explain the harmful effects of bursting crackers. Various schools such as Gyanmrit Vidyalaya in Ambernath and Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir Arunodaya School in Dombivli called us this year to conduct an awareness session,” said Vichare.

With the help of interesting sessions, skits and placards, the volunteers encourage students to think about the environment during such festivities.

“Before our school shuts for Diwali vacation, we conduct such sessions for students of higher classes. This way the message remains fresh in the young minds,” said Mukta Barve, principal, Shiv Khandeshwari Vidyamandir.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019