Noise levels highest in Mandai, Swargate during Diwali

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A team of surveyors diligently recorded the noise pollution levels of the city on October 28 and October 29 as part of a survey. They found highest noise pollution from commercial spaces during Diwali with figure touching 86.1 decibels (dB) in Mandai during evening hours of 6 to 7 pm.

“Bursting of fireworks and vehicular traffic in areas like Swargate, Karve road, Shivajinagar, Khadki and Shaniwarwada have shot up the sound pollution,” said Dilip Khedkar, regional director, Maharashtra pollution Control Board (MPCB).

While Mandai recorded the highest from 6 pm to 7pm at 86.1 decibels, Swargate recorded 85.1 during 8pm to 9pm. The busy Laxmi road was unusually less this year with 80.7 decibels during 7pm to 8pm. Despite these figures, the regional director was happy as it was less than last year’s 90 and 100 decibel recordings in the city’s peth areas.

The team of surveyors covered crucial areas within the city limits under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and recorded noise levels in three shifts from Shivajinagar (Sakhar Sankul ), Karve road (Nal Stop), Satara road (City Pride), Swargate, Yerawada (mental hospital/jail road), Khadki (Khadki bazar), Kothrud (Shivaji Putala), Shaniwarwada, Laxmi road, Mandai, Sarasbaug, Koregaon Park, Aundhgaon, Vishrantwadi, University road, while in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC), it was conducted at Pimpri (Dilux chowk), Chinchwad ( Chafekar chowk) and Thergaon ( Dange chowk).

“We began the noise pollution sound check on October 26 from 6 am until 10 pm in these locations that see maximum noise pollution,” said Khedkar.

