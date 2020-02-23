Noise pollution: 4,669 plaints received in a week

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:45 IST

LUCKNOW In the first week of the drive to curb noise pollution across the state, the UP police received 4,669 complaints related to loudspeakers and DJs on Dial 112 (the state police emergency response centre).

In nearly 90% of the cases, people cooperated in minimising noise pollution in the larger interest of Board examinees. To address the remaining 10% complaints (490), the cops had to visit the site more than once to resolve the problem, claimed the police.

On the directives of officiating director general of police (DGP) HC Awasthi, the UP police had launched a drive from February 15 and March 31 to curb noise pollution by restricting the use of loudspeakers/public address systems at public and private locations across the state to help students prepare for their examinations.

“As compared to smaller towns, major complaints came from bigger districts. In Lucknow alone, there were at least 35 complaints for which police had to visit the spot twice or thrice to resolve them. Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar received 23 and 16 such complaints, respectively. Kanpur City was fourth and Agra fifth in terms of most complaints,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Asim Arun, in a press statement.

He said there are 28 districts in UP where police had to visit only once to address complaints related with loudspeakers. “Noise pollution not only affects concentration in studies, but is also harmful for our health. There are several researches that highlight the ill-effect of noise pollution. It not only damages our hearing ability but also affects our brain. High-decibel speakers also cause problems to animals,” said Arun.

“Police personnel have been trained to run the campaign successfully,” added the ADGP.

