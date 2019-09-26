Nomination for state assembly polls to start today

cities

Gurugram: The process of filing nomination papers for the assembly elections scheduled on October 21 will start from Friday and candidates can submit their forms till October 4. The district administration said that the timing for nominations would be from 11am to 3pm and these forms will be scrutinized on October 5.

The district returning officer also issued directions that only five persons, including the candidate, would be allowed to enter the election office at mini-secretariat to submit the nomination forms.

In another development, the Election Commission of India on Thursday appointed 2005-batch IRS officer Bikram Singh Gill as the expenditure observer of Pataudi and Badshahpur constituencies. Avnish Kumar Yadav, IRS officer of 2014 batch, has been appointed as the observer of Gurgaon and Sohna constituencies.

The counting of votes will be carried out on October 24.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, who is the district election officer, said that to implement the model code of conduct in all four constituencies, the district election office has appointed assistant expenditure observers, set up expenditure monitoring cell, video viewing teams, flying squads and accounting teams. Officials of the excise department have been given the task of keeping a check on the expenditure of candidates at the district level.

Khatri also said that all the four constituencies will have video viewing teams that will include a videographer and two officials, who shall be videographing the important events and keep a check on things. To maintain law and order in the Sohna, Gurgaon and Pataudi constituencies, five flying squads each have been constituted that will keep the situation under control, he said. Badshahpur being the largest constituency will have seven such flying squads, each having four members and a videographer.

The district administration also said that the government officials who are on poll duty will be able to cast their polls through postal ballot.

