Non-Covid patients at Civil Hospital to be transferred to ESI

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:41 IST

To protect patients from the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the administration on Thursday ordered that all non-Covid cases at the Civil Hospital at Field Gunj be shifted to ESI Hospital near Bharat Nagar Chowk by Friday.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal ordered that the OPD and emergency services be shifted to ESI. As per his directions, all arrangements, including the shifting the patients and acquiring the requisite infrastructure should be completed by April 10.

The civil surgeon and the ESI medical superintendent have been told to streamline health services and ensure smooth functioning of the hospital.

AS part of containment efforts, the civil hospital in Field Gunj will exclusively look after the patients suffering from Covid-19. The need for a separate Covid-19 wing was felt in order to attend to the rising number of suspected patients.

On April 5, principal secretary health and family welfare Anurag Aggarwal had visited the Civil Hospital to inspect the newly set-up 120 bedded Covid unit.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ravi Datt said, “Before the decision to shift the Civil Hospital was taken, we had shifted the emergency towards the de-addiction ward of the hospital. But there was always the risk of a Covid-19 positive patient visiting other wings of the hospital.”

He said a dedicated Covid unit was the need of the hour to negate the possibility of spreading the virus in other wings of the hospital.

“It is highly contagious virus and our objective is that any patent exhibiting flu-like symptoms should be rushed to the unit so that the risk of spread can be minimised,” said Dr Datt.

He said that a dedicated team of doctors and nurses had been deployed at the Covid unit.