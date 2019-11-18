North Central Railway loco pilots feted for saving energy

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:04 IST

Ten loco pilots of the North Central Railway (NCR) were felicitated by principal chief electrical engineer, NCR, Raj Narayan for their contribution to electrical regeneration in 3-phase electric locomotives. The loco pilots were presented with cash rewards and LED bulbs.

As per a communiqué issued by NCR, Narayan while praising the loco pilots motivated them to continue their efforts in the area of energy conservation as well as environment protection.

The three-phase electric locomotives have the unique feature of converting mechanical energy of trains into electrical energy during braking, which otherwise goes waste. Loco pilots have been trained and encouraged to maximise the use of this facility available in these locomotives.

As a result, energy regeneration to the tune of 14.7% of the total energy consumed by these locomotives was achieved by the NCR, resulting in a record saving of around 6.7 crore units of electrical energy from April to October.

On the occasion, Anupam Singhal, chief electrical locomotive engineer, was also present.