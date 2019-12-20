Not the right time to implement changes: Ludhiana teachers

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:15 IST

The decision of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to reduce syllabus and change the format of question paper for science subjects of Class 12 has evoked mixed response from teachers and students, with the former claiming that it is not the right time to introduce such changes.

The final exams are scheduled to begin in March 2020.

PSEB had recently deleted few chapters from the Class-12 syllabus and introduced more objective-type questions. Changes have been made in chemistry, physics, biology and math. The board has followed in the footsteps of CBSE.

Varinder Pathak, a chemistry lecturer, said, “One chapter on solid state and two sub topics — nitrogen family and azeotropes — have been deleted. The board has also introduced comprehension-type five-mark questions which will be covered from chapter on surface chemistry. Students have been informed about the changes as instead of five objective-type questions, 20 one-mark questions will appear in paper. This move will help students score more marks.”

In physics, communication chapter and electronic subtopic have been removed. A physics lecturer, Aradhana, said, “Students are quite happy with the changes as 20 objective-type question will help them improve their score.”

A biology lecturer, however, said there was a need to increase the number of objective-type questions in their subject too.

A Class-12 student of government school, Sunil Kumar, said, “We have already covered the entire syllabus and were in the process of revision. The changes will help the students to score better, but I believe this should have happened in the beginning of the session.”

PSEB director (academics) Manjit Kaur, said, “The board has followed the CBSE pattern and this move will benefit the students. Objective-type questions have been increased in science subjects. The decision has been taken to bring students of our institutes on par with private schools.”