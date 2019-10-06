Noted film director to helm Ramlila in Tihar

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:19 IST

New Delhi

Noted film director and writer Mahmood Farooqui, who was once lodged in Tihar jail, will be returning to the prison albeit in a different role. Farooqui is directing a Ramlila, to be enacted by prisoners, which will be shown to jail officers and prisoners on Monday evening. Farooqui spent about a year behind bars, until his acquittal by the Delhi high court in an alleged rape case. The high court’s order was also upheld by the Supreme Court last year.

Senior prison officers said the prisoners who are part of in house drama club will be performing the Ramlila. A jail spokesperson said that they are encouraging prisoners to participate in Ramlila and have asked them to come and watch the show to ensure that they can also be part of the festival. “Prisoners miss their families during festive season. We try to ensure that they do not feel left out when the country is celebrating Dussehra,” he said.

The officer also added that during the Navratri, at least 3,402 of the over 16,000 prisoners are fasting across the prison. “It is not just Hindu prisoners, but there are also 48 Muslim prisoners who are fasting for nine days. There are 14 foreigners too. Apart from allowing them to break their fast according to the changed timing to serving specially prepared food, we have made special arrangements for all fasting prisoners,” he said.

While prisoners prepare to present the Ramlila on Monday, Farooqui says there are some challenges directing the show in prison.

“ Almost all prisoners know the script of the Ramlila, so it is not very difficult to direct it but there are some challenges too. We cannot show fight sequences. Weapons are not allowed. Also, it’s a male prison. There are prisoners willing to play male characters such as Ram, Lakshman, Ravan or Kumbhakaran but finding an actor to play Sita is a problem. No prisoner wants to play a woman’s role.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:19 IST