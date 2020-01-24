Nothing is difficult for girls, say achievers

cities

LUCKNOW: Mahima, Nitu , Vaishali and many others like them are not just ordinary girls but scintillating examples of how girl power can fight all odds on the way to success.

On National Girl Child Day on Friday, several girls shared their stories at the event ‘Lunch with Ladli.’ “The idea was to have a straight talk between the girls and the officials so that they can get an idea of what exactly girls want,” said Dr Nilam Singh, head of ‘Vatsalya’ that organised the event.

“It took me three years to rise to state level in boxing and I am sure if girls can do anything they want,” said Mahima, 17. “I did face gender issues while I was making the effort but now I am ready to face even a boy in the ring,” said Mahima who lives in Mal development block of Lucknow.

Nitu who managed to stop her own child marriage, Vaishali who saved a minor girl from being sexually exploited by a 18-year-old youth and Manju who drives a school van narrated their success stories and how they were now working for other girls too.

“Initially I was dissuaded but when my parents saw my driving skills they allowed me to take children to school and back. No one now passes comments on me for being a woman driver of a school van,” said Manju, who has been driving a school van in Mal development block for the past three months.

“There is nothing difficult for a girl. I have trained 125 girls in self -defence after learning it myself,” said Neha. “I can say girls learn faster than boys and with the right opportunity they can fit the leadership role,” she said.

The girls talked about themselves with officials including divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram and chief development officer of Lucknow Manish Bansal.

Felicitation on Feb 18

LUCKNOW: Girls doing outstanding work in national mobile medical units (MMU) will be felicitated on February 18, on completion of MMU’s one year of service, when their outstanding work in villages across 53 districts of the state will be evaluated. Girls work as nurses, doctors and as coordinators at the Lucknow headquarter. “There are 115 staff nurses who work at village level fearlessly and we appreciate their contribution to the good health of many they have treated,” said Anand Dixit, media head of KHG health services that runs MMU in Uttar Pradesh. From examining patients to getting their lab tests done and giving them medicines, all the work was done by girls posted in different MMU teams, said Anand. The process of selection for the awards started on Friday, National Girl Child Day.