Notice pasted on ‘absconding’ MLA’s house

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:12 IST

The fast track court of Shamli issued a notice against Kairana’s SP MLA Nahid Hasan on Saturday in a case of fraud while the police carried out ‘munadi’ exercise to publicly announce the notice on Sunday and pasted it on the MLA’s house.

The MLA was given time till November 5 to submit his reply, failing which proceedings of attachment of property would be initiated under the provisions of Section 82 of the CrPc. The court had on Friday granted interim bail to his mother Tabassum Begum in the case.

SP (Shamli) Ajay Kumar said 12 cases were registered against the SP MLA. In four cases, the court issued non-bailable warrants against him, which couldn’t be delivered to him as he was absconding.

In one case of fraud, which was registered against Hasan, his mother and former MP Tabassum Begum and six others in February 2018, the fast track court had issued notice against him on Saturday under Section 82 of the CrPc.

On Sunday afternoon, the police carried out a ‘munadi’ exercise from Chowk Bazar to the MLA’s house to announce the issuance of notice against Nahid Hasan. The cops appealed to people to inform them if they come to know the MLA’s whereabouts and assured that their names would be kept confidential. The notice was placed on the MLA’s house.

Ajay Kumar, SP, said the notice was issued to the MLA in connection with a case in February 2018. Mohd Ali, a resident of Kairana, made a payment of over Rs 80 lakh to the MLA to purchase land, but the latter allegedly sold it to someone else and refused to return his money. Ali then lodged a case against Nahid Hasan, his mother and six others, said Kumar.

In August, the MLA had landed in trouble after his alleged confrontation with the SDM and circle officer of Kairana when he was asked to show papers of a vehicle in which he was travelling.

Nahid Hasan could not show the papers of the vehicle, even after being given an extended deadline. The police registered a case against him for threatening officials, stopping them from discharging their duty, using an illegal vehicle etc.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:12 IST