Home / Cities / Notices to Gidderbaha SDM, DSP for not enforcing covid-19 norms

Notices to Gidderbaha SDM, DSP for not enforcing covid-19 norms

Muktsar deputy commissioner MK Aravind Kumar took suo motu notices of news reports which indicated that the officials failed to take action against violation of covid-19 guidelines for public gatherings

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Congress MLA from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (right) and some of his aides without masks during the swearing-in ceremony of office-bearers of Gidderbaha marketing committee on July 13.
Congress MLA from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (right) and some of his aides without masks during the swearing-in ceremony of office-bearers of Gidderbaha marketing committee on July 13.(Verified FB page of Warring )
         

Bathinda Taking suo motu notice of news reports, Muktsar deputy commissioner MK Aravind Kumar on Wednesday served show-cause notices to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Om Prakash and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurtej Singh of Gidderbaha for not taking action against violation of covid-19 guidelines during the oath-taking ceremony of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Gidderbaha marketing committee.

Congress legislator from Gidderbaha assembly segment Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attended the event without wearing a mask on July 13.

Market committee incumbents Sansar Singh Mallan and Deepak Garg are Congress activists and close aides of Warring.

On Monday, Warring had posted photos of the oath-taking ceremony on his verified Facebook page where the Congress MLA and few others were seen not wearing masks, and also found to be forming a huddle with others.

The DC office also issued a press release on Wednesday, which said that the first information report (FIR) was lodged under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gidderbaha against unknown persons on the complaint of special duty magistrate, Jagmohan Singh.

The communiqué said some people failed to maintain social distancing and several did not wear masks on the occasion. The DC said the administration had zero-tolerance policy towards strict adherence to social distancing and maintaining the protocol to cover norms and covering faces at any public place. Muktsar SSP Raj Bachan Sandhu said the department was verifying the presence of certain individuals at the event.

