Nov 5 deadline for pvt schools to fill fee structure on MIS portal

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:32 IST

Gurugram Private schools in the state have been ordered by the directorate of school education to fill in the details of their fee structure on the management information system (MIS) portal by November 5. The move is aimed at monitoring the fee charged by recognised private schools and to maintain transparency in the fee structure, said officials.

In August, the state education department had asked all private schools to disclose their fee structure, but a majority of the schools failed to do so, officials said. “We had issued an order in the month of August for all private schools to upload their fee information, but out of 9,439 schools in the state, only 3,147 schools filed their details,” the education department order read.

Under the procedure, schools have to give their report to the district education department and the directorate of education through the Form-6, which is filed online.

The move comes in the backdrop of several protests by parents’ groups over fee hikes by private schools in the state. Over the last two years, there have been several instances of schools being asked to roll back the hikes, while in some instances, students were struck off the rolls.

In order to ensure transparency, schools have been asked to make the fees information public, and submit the same to the fee and fund regulatory committee. The facilities provided to students in the school, the salaries of teachers and other expenses have to be provided in Form-6.

However, heads of some schools said that there are issues with the portal, which hinders the process of filling out details online. Col (retd) Pratap Singh, chairman of CCA School, said, “The MIS portal doesn’t have fee structure details for each class. Private schools face problems in uploading details, but no one takes our views.”

Yashpal Yadav, chairman, CD International School, said, “We have no issue in putting details of the fee structure online. Are many schools not filling in the right fee structure?”

Parents say that there is no fear of punishment for schools, in case the fee structure is not made available online.

Ramesh Rana, president, Haryana parents forum for education, said, “The state machinery does not have any executing power to take action against schools that don’t furnish the details online.”

The form, which was introduced by the state government in 2003, is to contain details or information about student/staff strength, income, expenditure, fee structure and plan (proposal) to hike fee or other charges, school building and infrastructure details, including the number of classrooms and facilities available.

Prem Lata Yadav, district elementary education officer, said, “We need this information to know the fee structure of private schools. We haven’t received the list from the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The moment we do, action will be taken against the schools that have not filed the forms.”

