Now, 14 Jhajjar panchayats donate ₹2.08 crore to Haryana Covid-19 relief fund

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:10 IST

After the Bal Jattan panchayat in Panipat district donated ₹10.5 crore to the state coronavirus relief fund on Sunday, 14 more villages in Jhajjar followed in its footsteps and contributed ₹2.08 crore to help fight against the pandemic.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner (DC) Jitender Kumar told HT over the phone that 14 village panchayats in the district have come forward to provide a financial aid of ₹2.08 crore to the state Covid-19 relief fund.

“The Badsa panchayat donated ₹1 crore, followed by Kheri Jasaur (₹51 lakh) and Chara and Kaloi (₹11 lakh each), among others. I thank all these villages for their grand gesture. I hope other panchayats and people will too come forward to make contributions towards the state corona fund,” DC added.

After making the highest donation among all the villages in the district, Badsa sarpanch Naresh Devi said that their primary goal is to help the government in all the ways to defeat the deadly virus.

“The government has given everything to our village, including extension of AIIMS campus and a school. Our main aim is to save lives from the pandemic. The health department officials have been doing door-to-door screening in our village after so many Jamaat attendees tested positive in huge numbers. Despite this, neither our village nor the district has reported a single case of coronavirus. We stand by the government, administration and Covid-19 warriors,” she added.

The sarpanch said the volunteers of her village have been providing food and other essential items to policemen, who are deployed outside the AIIMS extension campus and the outskirts.

When asked about the steps taken by her to combat the virus, Devi said they had stopped supplying hand pump water and only clean tanker supply was being provided to the villagers.

Acting sarpanch of Kheri Jasaur, Deepak Kumar, said that the village panches and residents unanimously extended their support to donate ₹51 lakh to the state corona relief fund.

“We want to ensure that the government receives the financial aid it needs to combat the disease. We also hope to get linking roads, a new school building and stadium once this health emergency subsides,” he added.