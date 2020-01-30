e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Now, a robot that can end manual scavenging

Now, a robot that can end manual scavenging

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Manhole-cleaning robots would soon help end the practice of manual scavenging in the state capital.

Robotic scavenger ‘Bandicoot’ was dedicated to the public on Thursday by urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon in the presence of mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has signed an agreement with Bangalore-based Suez India and Genrobotics for supply of six ‘Bandicoots’ in the city.

Six emergency vehicles, six ‘Bandicoots’ (robotic scavenger), and two jetting machines would be used for cleaning of sewage networks across all zones in Lucknow, said officials.

SUEZ India had approached Lucknow Municipal Corporation with a plan to end the manual scavenging in the city. They proposed to deploy a fully mechanised network cleaning system to end the practice of manual scavenging.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “This brings in a fully mechanized network of cleaning . It will phase out manual scavenging and bring in a new era of cleanliness without exploiting human beings. This initiative would be on par with the benchmark set by SUEZ across the world and will be crucial in ending the loss of human lives due to manual scavenging.”

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Bandicoot is doing well in other states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi etc. This has minimised chances of human deaths while cleaning of manholes.”

top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities