Now, a robot that can end manual scavenging

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:57 IST

LUCKNOW Manhole-cleaning robots would soon help end the practice of manual scavenging in the state capital.

Robotic scavenger ‘Bandicoot’ was dedicated to the public on Thursday by urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon in the presence of mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has signed an agreement with Bangalore-based Suez India and Genrobotics for supply of six ‘Bandicoots’ in the city.

Six emergency vehicles, six ‘Bandicoots’ (robotic scavenger), and two jetting machines would be used for cleaning of sewage networks across all zones in Lucknow, said officials.

SUEZ India had approached Lucknow Municipal Corporation with a plan to end the manual scavenging in the city. They proposed to deploy a fully mechanised network cleaning system to end the practice of manual scavenging.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “This brings in a fully mechanized network of cleaning . It will phase out manual scavenging and bring in a new era of cleanliness without exploiting human beings. This initiative would be on par with the benchmark set by SUEZ across the world and will be crucial in ending the loss of human lives due to manual scavenging.”

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Bandicoot is doing well in other states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi etc. This has minimised chances of human deaths while cleaning of manholes.”