Now, an ‘air emergency’ situation arises in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:02 IST

LUCKNOW: An ‘air emergency’ situation arose in the state capital on Monday with some parts of the city registering PM 2.5 level of 500, even as the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) measures seemed to be making not much impact to control the pollution level.

The average AQI of Lucknow for the day at 4 pm was recorded at 435. It was 400 on Sunday.

On Friday, an ‘air emergency’ situation had hit Delhi that experienced an average AQI of 484. On Monday, however, sunshine broke through the thick Delhi smog in the afternoon and the increased wind speed brought some relief from the choking conditions. The average AQI of Delhi on Monday was 407, much better than that of Lucknow.

Pollution levels in several other parts of Uttar Pradesh also went up on Monday with the AQI (Air Quality Index) even crossing the ‘severe’ mark in some cities, including Lucknow.

Nine of Uttar Pradesh’s cities, most of them in western region, recorded ‘severe’ AQI level.

The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 level of the posh Gomti Nagar and Talkatora areas of Lucknow reached the 500 mark, which is the upper level for ‘severe’ category, and remained so for several hours in the wee hours of Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI of Talkatora in Lucknow also remained in the ‘severe’ category for most part of the last 24 hours. In Lalbagh area, the AQI was close to 500 and averaged 460. The average AQI in Aliganj area was recorded at 375.

According to sources in CPCB, the maximum value of PM 2.5, which is major contributor to AQI, is only being read till a maximum of 500.

The level of NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), SO2 (sulphur dioxide), CO (carbon monoxide), and ozone are the other pollutants that effect the AQI of an area.

Ram Karan, regional officer (RO) of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said, “PM 2.5 is caused by vehicular movement, construction and stubble burning. In Lucknow, the biggest causes for rise in PM 2.5 level is vehicular movement and construction.”

Besides the state capital, other cities of Uttar Pradesh also recorded ‘severe’ AQI. Nine of the total 15 cities of the country where AQI was recorded severe were from Uttar Pradesh.

West UP district of Baghpat, with an average AQI of 440, was the most polluted district in the state and second most polluted in the country. Ghaziabad, Hapur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur and Meerut were also found to be more polluted than Delhi on Monday.

UPPCB MEASURES FALL SHORT

Considering the depleting air quality in the state, the UPPCB has taken a series of measures right from banning major construction work to banning burning of garbage. It also fined builders over Rs 20 lakh in UP. The North Eastern Railway division was also fined for ₹3.98 lakh for violating norms of pollution.

“Our teams are inspecting industrial areas and closely monitoring emissions from plants there. Anyone found violating norms will be fined,” said the regional officer.

These efforts, however, have failed to show any change in pollution level on the ground. Pollution in Lucknow is on a rise since Diwali. The crackdown on construction work has also failed to make any impact in areas close to the centre of the city. On Monday construction work was found to be on in many parts in the outer area of the city.

The RO, however, asserted that UPPCB is trying to ensure that no construction work is done in the area.

Measures taken by other departments in this direction have also failed to make any impact so far. Mechanical sweeping in the city, which has been suggested by the UPPCB, is only being done on selected routes due to non-availability of mechanical sweeping machines. Water sprinkling, being done by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority, is also being done only in VIP zones.