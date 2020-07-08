e-paper
Now Jagraon ADC among 53 new Covid-19 cases; one more death in Ludhiana

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the district has reached 1,181.

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representational photo
A day after additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Singh Bains and Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Singh were declared infected, Jagraon ADC Neeru Katyal has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Fifty three fresh cases were detected in the district on Wednesday. Of these, 48 belong to Ludhiana, while the others pertain to Sangrur, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Mansa and Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,181.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old resident of Daba-Lohara area succumbed to the disease at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer hospital on Wednesday, taking the district’s death toll to 28.

Katyal has become the fifth high-ranking official of the district administration to have tested positive for the virus in the district. While deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Kapoor is undergoing treatment, ACP Anil Kohli and revenue department kanungo Gurmel Singh had succumbed to the disease.

As a result, senior administration officials, including MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) additional chief administrator Bhupinder Singh, SDMs Amrinder Singh Malhi and Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, regional transport authority secretary Damanjit Singh Mann, MC joint commissioners Kulpreet Singh and Swati Tiwana, and GLADA estate officer Sonam Chaudhary, among others have been home quarantined.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma has tested negative.

