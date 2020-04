cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:14 IST

Residents of Navi Mumbai have another option to order vegetables, fruits and groceries online.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched an app ‘Navi Mumbai Bazzar’ so that residents do not crowd markets and shops for essential items.

NMMC public relations officer said, “Residents can download the app and place their order. People can select their node and choose a store or vendor and place their order.”