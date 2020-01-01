Now, pay up ₹5K for wasting water in UT

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 00:46 IST

Get ready to shell out ₹5,000 for water wastage in both residential and commercial properties in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the MC used to impose a fine of ₹2,000 for the offence.

The hike in fine got the nod during the municipal corporation’s General House meeting on Monday.

“The fine has been increased to create a deterrent against water misuse,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav on Tuesday.

On what kind of violations it covers, MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said that any kind of overflow from water tanks installed in buildings will attract the challan. He said overflow often occurs due to damaged ballcock in tanks, and it is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that there is no such wastage.

Apart from it, leakages in the main water connection pipes, too, fall under the ambit of water wastage, as consumers must ensure that the branch pipe from the main line has no fault.

He said other water wastage restrictions, such as ban on washing of vehicles or watering gardens, that are imposed in summers, are also covered.

Special drive next week

“What is the use of increasing the penalty if it can’t be enforced?” questioned RTI activist RK Garg. He said a huge quantity of water goes waste daily. The MC must run dedicated drives throughout the year to ensure that offenders are penalised.

The chief engineer said a special drive to check water wastage will begin next week. The drive will be conducted regularly and an area-wise roster will be prepared to monitor the implementation, he said, while admitting that currently monitoring is weak as there is no dedicated staff.

“There is generally a tendency to decrease monitoring during winters. But I will ensure that enforcement is regular,” he said, while urging residents to take immediate remedial measures if they find their tanks overflowing or pipelines leaking.

Though welcoming the increase in fine for water wastage, city-based environmentalist LR Budania raised a question mark on leakages in the MC’s own pipelines. He said he has complained about it a number of times, but has always received a tepid response.

“The ground staff should visit the areas under them daily and alert the officials concerned about such leakages,” he said.

VIOLATIONS INCLUDE

Overflowing tanks in buildings

Leakages in pipes connected to main line

Other restrictions, such as ban on washing vehicles or watering lawns, imposed in summers