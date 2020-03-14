Now, PSGPC releases Nanakshahi calendar

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:06 IST

A day after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh released modified version of Nanakshahi calender in Amritsar, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) office-bearers on Saturday released its “original version”, which was introduced in 2003, at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan.

Speaking at the release ceremony, PSGPC president Satwant Singh said, “The original version of the calendar symbolises distinct identity of the Sikhs. We request Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to ensure unity in the Panth, which is divided over the calendar issue. The calendar implemented in 2003 by the then jathedar Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti should be followed for this purpose.”

He was accompanied by PSGPC members Inderjit Singh, Minpal Singh and Sikh leader Bishan Singh.

On the occasion, pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla and his supporters released the Dal Khalsa’s calendar, which carries the image of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and was recently released by the India-based Sikh separatist organisation.

Notably, Chawla also raised slogans in favour of Khalistan after releasing the calendar in the presence of the PSGPC functionaries.