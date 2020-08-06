e-paper
Now, upload water meter reading online

The complete process for submitting the water readings is available on the MC website

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh residents can now upload their water meter reading on the e-sampark mobile app/e-sampark web portal to put a check on wrong billing. Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav on Thursday launched the application for uploading water meter reading online. Malik said that android/IOS users can download/install the e-sampark app and thereafter, picture of the meter reading can be uploaded through the app/web portal. The consumer needs to add the water account number. Those residents, who have already downloaded the mobile app, will be required to update the same. The complete process for submitting the water readings is available on the MC website.

