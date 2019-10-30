e-paper
Now, vets can take up stray dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Earlier only NGOs could apply for contract

HT Correspondent
Now registered veterinarians can also apply for the contract to sterilise stray dogs in Chandigarh.

The decision came in the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting headed by mayor Rajesh Kalia on Tuesday, wherein agenda to revise tender norms for municipal corporation’s animal birth programme was tabled.

Earlier the MC only considered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) recognised by the Animal Welfare Board to run its sterilisation programme. However, the civic body did not get any response to e-tender floated in August.

Now the applicant, whether an NGO or a registered veterinary doctor, can apply to run the programme with the condition of sterilisation of 200 dogs per month.

A fresh tender with new eligibility norms will be floated in a few days.

OTHER DECISIONS

It was also decided in the F&CC meeting that the MC will run the construction and demolition waste processing plant on its own, instead of giving it to private players.

The panel also approved ₹25 lakh for boring and installation of a tubewell in Rose Garden, Sector 16. Also, ₹30 lakh budget has been approved for providing and laying/strengthening of sewerage line near the garden.

The panel also gave approval to run and operate cremation ground situated at Industrial Area, Phase 1, besides a budget of ₹30 lakh for the reconstruction of phirni (outer) road with 80mm thick paver blocks at Behlana village.

Another ₹30 lakh has been approved for providing and laying interlocking paver blocks in streets at Thakur Dwara in Manimajra.

The committee also discussed various issues including strengthening of jogging tracks in all the city parks by repairing and filling sand wherever required. The members discussed that shredders along with weedicide spray be provided to the horticulture wing of MC to remove the grass in back lanes and on road berms.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:54 IST

