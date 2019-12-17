Now, you can swipe card to pay water, sewerage charges in Ludhiana

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:44 IST

For expediting the recovery of water, sewer and property tax charges, the municipal corporation (MC) has re-introduced point-of-sale (POS) machines for door-to-door collection.

As per information,74 POS machines have been provided to field staff so that residents can make their payments easily through debit or credit cards.

The MC had first introduced this facility in September last year but as the machines were of inferior quality, residents faced many glitches in making payments.

An official requesting anonymity said, “The system has been introduced to keep a check on daily recoveries by the staff. The amount recovered through POS machines would go

directly to MC’s account, thus reducing the chances of embezzlement.”

For the time being, residents can only pay water, sewer and disposal (submersible pump) charges through POS machines. But once, the data relating to property tax is uploaded, residents can make these payments through POS machines too.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the machines have been introduced for the dual purpose of easing the process for payments while also keeping an eye on recovery.

“All the records will be uploaded online so that senior officials can access any information at the click of a button,” the mayor added.