NPR to provide connectivity from Delhi-Meerut Expressway to two residential townships

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:52 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday said the proposed Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) will connect commuters from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to the Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme, as well as to Raj Nagar Extension. Officials said they have finalised the drawings of the six lane NPR project, which will also have two proposed rail overbridges (ROB).

Of the proposed ROBs, one will be at Dasna to cross over the Ghaziabad-Moradabad railway section, while the other is proposed near Delhi-Meerut Road to take commuters over the Ghaziabad-Meerut railway section. According to the final plan, the NPR will be accessible to commuters from DME near Dasna and will take them towards the GDA’ s Madhuban scheme and further to Raj Nagar Extension, with the help of two ROBs.

“The NPR is proposed to start from Dasna near the DME and will cross over the first ROB near Dasna. Thereafter, commuters can move towards the authority’s upcoming Madhuban residential scheme. The second ROB near the Delhi-Meerut Road will take them further towards Raj Nagar Extension. This way, the commuters coming from Delhi will be able to reach Madhuban housing scheme within 30 minutes using the DME and the NPR. Commuters who need to travel to Raj Nagar Extension will take another 10 minutes to reach their destination,” VN Singh, the authority’s chief engineer, said.

Officials said the stretch from Dasna to Delhi-Meerut Road is about 6.4km, with another 3.5km to reach Raj Nagar Extension. Officials said that about 800 metres of land for the 64-km stretch is pending to be acquired, while the entire land falling under the 3.5-km stretch has already been acquired.

From Raj Nagar Extension, the NPR extends towards Loni. For this the authority has identified another 10.10km stretch where partial land is acquired at present.

“We are focussing on better connectivity from the DME till Raj Nagar Extension so that it, along with Madhuban, becomes more accessible to residents. As far as the ROB at near Delhi-Meerut Road is concerned, the approach roads of NPR on either side will be constructed by UP State Bridge Corporation, while the top portion will be constructed by the Railways. The drawings of the two approach roads have been sent to the Railways for final approval,” Singh added.

The authority had recently written to the state government to provide funds to the tune of ₹240 crore so that the NPR project could be initiated soon.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:52 IST