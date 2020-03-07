Nullah cleaning must be done by May 10: Mayor

cities

The pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work might begin early this year, as Thane mayor has given directives to the administration to complete the work by May 10. The mayor claimed that the work is delayed every year and the first monsoon showers lead to flooding. The tenders process for nullah cleaning should be completed before April 15, said Naresh Mhaske, mayor.

A meeting on nullah cleaning was held by the mayor along with civic officials on Friday.

The solid waste department undertakes pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work every year across the city. Every year, the work begins by April-end or first week of May and goes on till June 15. In case of pre-monsoon or first monsoon showers, most residents living in low-lying areas have to suffer loss of property due to flooding.

Mhaske said, “The nullah-cleaning work does not end even after monsoon sets in as the entire process begins late. The elected representatives have to face the ire of people affected by flooding due to unclean nullahs. I have given directives that the paperwork on nullah cleaning should reach the solid waste department by March 15. The tendering process should be completed by April 15 and nullah-cleaning work should be completed by May 10.”

He asked the deputy municipal commissioners to conduct a meeting with sanitation inspectors and assign them cleaning of small gutters immediately. “Cleaning of small drains is equally important. The civic administration should also study the waterlogging spots and find reasons for waterlogging. It is also necessary to clean the drains twice a year for which a budgetary provision needs to be made in this year’s budget estimate.”

A TMC official said nullah cleaning starts late because of delay in budgetary provisions.

He said, “The work is mostly delayed as budget is sanctioned late every year. We have requested the accounts department to provide us a budget for nullah cleaning early so we can start work immediately. We might not be able to complete it by May 10, but surely it can be completed by end of May. Even if we complete it by May 10, people will again throw garbage into the nullah.”