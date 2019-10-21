October has seen 258 dengue cases so far

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:56 IST

Battling dengue fever surge, the state capital has seen the maximum cases (258) in October.

This year, 616 people have been stung by the vector-borne disease.

As many as 162 cases have been reported from Kanpur Road and 63 from Faizabad road area in the city.

Kanpur road includes areas like Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh, LDA Colony, Krishna Nagar while Faizabad road includes Indira Nagar, Nishatganj, Mahanagar and Badshahnagar.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) extends door-to-door garbage collection facility to the residents of these localities.

Till Monday, the health department staff checked 67,482 houses/offices for mosquito breeding. As many as 2,443 notices were served on people who failed to clear mosquito breeding sources.

In September, 240 dengue cases were reported while August and July saw 38 and cases respectively. As the trend shows, delayed withdrawal of monsoon resulted in more cases.

“Apart from authorities, people also need to take preventive steps against mosquito breeding,” said Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India.

“We had 55 teams monitoring mosquito breeding, but more teams were called in for this task from Monday. We are working to curb spurt in cases and all departments are putting in a coordinated effort,” said a senior health official.

“People living with HIV and other chronic diseases are more at risk of dengue. Children and senior citizens are also vulnerable,” said Dr KP Tripathi, in-charge, vector-borne diseases control.

This year, most of the cases were not serious. In dengue, only one- third cases develop complications, hence people should not panic, he emphasized.

AREAS-WISE

39 CASES reported from Latouche road, Aminabad, Lalbagh and Qaiserbagh

163 CASES from Kanpur road – Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh, LDA Colony and Krishna Nagar.

63 CASES from Faizabad road – Indira Nagar, Nishatganj, Mahanagar and Badshahnagar.

44 CASES from Gomti Nagar

52 CASES from Sitapur road – Aliganj, Daliganj, Babuganj, Vikas Nagar and Faizullaganj.

CASES THROUGH THE YEAR

January -- 5

February -- 5

March -- 9

April -- 2

May -- 6

June -- 4

July -- 12

August -- 38

September -- 240

Oct (till now) – 260

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 22:56 IST