Off-duty policeman, injured civilian catch armed robbers in north-east Delhi

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:30 IST

An off-duty policeman and a 35-year-old share market consultant caught two armed robbers and foiled their robbery bid despite facing bullets, one of which hit the man in his lower abdomen, in north-east Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar on Tuesday night.

The policeman in civil clothes chased one of the robbers, who had a gun and had fired two bullets, for almost 60 metres and caught him.

The civilian overpowered the other suspect despite suffering a bullet injury and bleeding profusely. The suspects had tried to rob the man, Saurabh Gupta, of his mobile phone and fired when he resisted, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said the crime took place around 8.30 pm opposite Mayur restaurant in Yamuna Vihar. Gupta was walking on the road when two men tried to snatch his cellphone. He resisted and a fight broke out between them.

During the same time, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder, who is posted in central district police but was off duty, was returning to his Johripur home on his motorcycle. He saw the three men scuffling with each other.

“Suddenly, two bullets were fired and one of the men started screaming, ‘they have snatched my cellphone, catch them and help me’,” said ASI Ravinder.

The police officer said he immediately parked his bike and ran towards one of the assailants after seeing him running away with a gun. After chasing 50-60 metres, the policeman overpowered the suspect and disarmed him.

In the meantime, some locals reached after hearing Gupta’s screams. They began thrashing the suspect, who identified himself as Imran alias Model.

“Since the incident happened in an area that had witnessed communal riots last month, I rescued Imran from the mob by saying I am a policeman,” said Ravinder.

The locals rushed to help Gupta, who was shot in the lower abdomen. Despite bring shot and bleeding, Gupta overpowered the other robber, who also identified himself as Imran.

Police admitted Gupta to a nearby hospital.

“A pistol and two used cartridges were recovered from the arrested men and the crime spot. A case of armed robbery was registered and the two robbers were arrested. They were found to be involved in more such cases,” said an investigator.