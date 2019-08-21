Official apathy oozes from walls of ₹50-crore multilevel parking in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:56 IST

Constructed in 2016 at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the multilevel underground parking in Sector 17 is lying in a shambles.

The heavy rains two days ago left the building leaking at several spots, with the first level the worst affected. The Hindustan Times found water seeping from the retaining wall as well as the roof of the floor. All the six skylights in the building were found to be leaking, reportedly due to loose glass fitting. The glass-fitted roof at the entry as well as exit of the building also had major leakage.

The major cause of worry is the massive leakage of the chemical filled in the expansion joints of the building, which can gradually weaken the structure if it continues for a long period.

An expansion joint is a gap in a building that allows contraction and expansion of the structure due to temperature changes.

Anil Kumar, a parking caretaker, said the chemical starts leaking from expansion joints after every spell, damaging several vehicles on which it drops.

Another parking attendant, Manoj, said the chemical fell on the arm of a car owner recently, leaving him injured. “We have already asked the authorities to plug the leaking points permanently to avoid further damage,” he said.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “The chemical leakage in expansion joints is in my knowledge and adequate arrangements will be made to plug it to ensure the safety of commuters.”

Question mark on stability

Former nominated councillor and city-based architect Surinder Bagha said the leakages in the building are the result of shoddy construction work and lack of supervision of the MC staff. “These structures must be repaired or the leakage will damage it internally, leading to complications in the sturdiness of the building,” he said.

Former councillor Satinder Singh said, “We faced various challenges, from the inception of the parking to its completion. It is strange that the municipal corporation is unable to maintain it.”

MC commissioner Yadav said they were in the process of getting the structure checked from experts and then take remedial measures.

Sanitation, safety in neglect

During the visit, HT found piles of garbage dotting each floor of the building. “Staircases appear as if they have never been cleaned even once,” said a commuter Daljit Singh, adding that he had even seen people urinating here since there is no provision of toilet in the building.

None of the fire extinguishers in the building have been replaced ever since the building was opened for public in 2016. As per rules, the extinguishers should be replaced every year, but they still bear the stamp mark of 2016.

There are a total of eight lifts in the building, three of which are lying defunct for the past one year. The lifts which are working are lying in filth.

