Officials of Nagaland’s investment development body visit Gurugram to study the state’s business reforms

gurugram

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:20 IST

Officials of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) on Wednesday visited the city to study Haryana’s business practices and reforms to implement them in their state.

According to officials of the district administration, a 10-member team from the authority met with Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner, Gurugram, to learn the practices behind the state’s rise in the ease of doing business ranking. IDAN is responsible for the development of industrial infrastructure in Nagaland.

Haryana was ranked among the top three states in the ease of doing business ranking in 2018, released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (under the ministry of commerce and industry), in collaboration with the World Bank. The top ranking states ahead of Haryana were Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In 2016, Haryana had ranked 14th.

To make industrial reforms that facilitate investors, the state had constituted the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre (HEPC) in 2016 which gives approvals for projects of different sectors under one roof and in a short span of time. “The HEPC helped boost the state’s ranking in the index. Approvals from departments — such as labour, forest, town and country planning — were integrated. Other tools such as social media were used for the integration of technology. These tools were discussed with the officials from Nagaland,” said Sangwan.

As per a statement released by the district administration, the meeting, organised by Invest India, the national investment facilitation agency, was also attended by its officials, who said the interaction would go a long way in facilitating investments in Nagaland and build a relationship between Haryana and the north-eastern state.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:53 IST