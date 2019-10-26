ON AYODHYA VERDICTObserve restraint, don’t express emotions publicly, Muslims urged

cities

BAREILLY Top clerics and scholars of India and abroad on Saturday urged Muslims to observe restraint and not to publicly express their emotions on Ayodhya verdict, irrespective of the fact whether the Supreme Court’s decision was in their favour or against them.

“The Supreme Court is due to pronounce its verdict soon. Thank God if the decision is in your favour, and keep patience and maintain peace if the verdict goes against you,” said Maulana Najeeb Miyan at the concluding session of the celebrations to observe Aala Hazrat’s urs, the famous shrine in Bareilly. He was echoing the sentiments of top clerics and scholars of India and abroad who attended the urs.

Religious leaders and Islamic scholars from England, other European countries, Africa and Middle East countries attended the three-day event, which is observed in memory of eminent Islamic scholar Ahmed Raza Khan, popularly known as Aala Hazrat, at his monument, a landmark of the city.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case in the second week of November.

While Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had sent a ‘chadar’, a representative of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat paid homage at the shrine.

“More than a lakh devotees attended the concluding session from all over the world,” said Nasir Qureshi, media coordinator of the dargah.

Prominent clerics like Maulana Subhan Raza Khan aka Subhani Miyan, Mufti Ahsan Raza Qadri and Qari Rizwan stressed upon the need for striking a balance between religious and modern education, both of which were important for the progress of mankind. They also urged the participants to maintain hygiene, not to use plastic products and conserve water for a better ecosystem.

