On foundation day, Cong takes to streets against CAA-NRC

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:21 IST

The Congress on Saturday — the party’s foundation day — took out a peace march from Tejpal Hall at August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak statue near Girgaum Chowpatty to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

State Congress leaders first hoisted the Indian flag at Tejpal Hall, where the party was founded on December 28, 1885, and marched to the Lokmanya Tilak statue. State Congress leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led government’s decision to implement CAA. “The whole purpose of CAA and NRC was to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. The only aim of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is to destroy this country,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party’s state unit chief, Balasaheb Thorat, has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, of which the Congress is a part, to not implement CAA and NRC in the state. A pro-CAA march planned by the BJP from August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak Statue was not allowed on Friday. “Why are there different rules for two parties? It seems the CM has surrendered to the Congress,” said Tajinder Singh Tiwana, president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Devendra Fadnavis, too, slammed Shiv Sena for the move.