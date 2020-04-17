On the frontline: Police personnel guard containment zones in battle against Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:54 IST

PUNE Police Naik Sagar Waghole has been manning the check-post near Green Park in Kondhwa which is a containment zone in the city for Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused by Sars-Cov-2 virus. The entrance and exits of sealed off areas are guarded by the police personnel. Waghole speaks to HT about his role.

1) What exactly is your role in this pandemic?

We ensure enforcement of the lockdown which has been announced to contain the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes Covid-19. There are additional check-points in containment areas. The entrance and exits of sealed off areas are shut and are covered by us. We make sure people follow the lockdown rules in the containment zones.

2) How does your day begin and roll out?

My day begins at 6am and ends around 9pm every day. I wear all the required safety gear while leaving from home. We make sure the rules of lockdown are strictly followed by the residents, but it is for the benefit of all. Some volunteers bring food packets for us but that is not daily. I carry my tiffin every day.

3) What precautions are you taking?

We have been given masks and gloves. Some people got the use-and-throw masks, some of us got these cotton gloves that can be washed. We have been given instructions to not touch anyone or anything that can cause transmission of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. While on duty I ask for valid documents and look at them for verification but maintain distance.

4) What is your view of the Covid-19 situation in Pune?

Most of the city streets are empty after the lockdown was announced on March 24, but some people do not follow the rules and are on the streets for no valid reasons. ‘Police Mitra’ help us in such circumstances, but now there are so many seized vehicles at the police station that there is no space to accommodate anymore.

5) What gaps do you see in healthcare and relief work?

The persons in the healthcare sector are working non-stop during this time of crisis. We cannot comment on them from here. Our day is spent in enforcement and we see various people providing relief to the needy who have been affected due to the lockdown.