On the Frontline: Rising cost of essentials to feed the poor is a concern, says Sanjay Bhosale, director, Annamrita Foundation

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:39 IST

Annamrita Foundation, an initiative of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has been serving Mid Day meals to more than 40,000 school children daily in Pimpri Chinchwad. Led by its Sanjay Bhosale, director of the foundation, food is being served to the poor in the city in these difficult times.

What is your role in this crisis?

I oversee the entire operations of our centralised, mega kitchen in Pimpri which serves 400 gms to 500gms meals containing approx 400 calories to over 40,000 people daily in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune areas. We are also operating a temporary kitchen from Salisbury Park, for which we thank Bindra’s Kitchen for their support. Our team has been working hard to ensure we supply healthy and nutritious food to the needy in these tough times, while maintaining high standards of cleanliness and systems.

How does your day begin and roll out?

Since I am a follower of Iskcon Mandir, my day begins at 4 am by chanting the names of Shri Krishna for one-and-half hours and Shri Radha Krishna deity worship followed by 45 minutes of walking. Alongside, I am in contact with my kitchen team since their operations begin at 4.30am. I begin contacting vegetable suppliers by 6.30 am to ensure timely availability of vegetables for my kitchen team.

Later during the day, a visit to the kitchen in Pimpri and to various areas in which we are distributing meals follows. I try and meet all our volunteers to inspire and thank them for serving in these tough circumstances and to ensure they are following precautions.

Also, I spend some time reading Ramayan, Bhagwad Gita and Bhagwat Puran in order to retain some positivity and calm after being involved in this tense situation the whole day.