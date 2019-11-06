e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

One 2012 gang rape convict files mercy plea

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:56 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

One of the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Vinay Sharma, has filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Govind, requesting him to commute the death sentence awarded to him.

Sharma and four others -- Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Ram Singh --- were sentenced to death for brutally raping a paramedical student and assaulting her friend on a bus on December 16, 2012.

The young woman had succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. While Singh hanged himself inside prison, a teenager convict was let off in December 2015 after serving three years in a juvenile shelter home.

Last week, the jail administration on Tuesday sent a notice to the four men, reminding them that they were sentenced to death by the court and that they had exhausted all their legal remedies.

In the same letter, the prison officer reminded the four men that if they do not file a mercy petition before the President’s office within seven days of receiving the notice, the prison administration would start process for their hanging by informing the court.

Additional inspector general(prisons) Raj Kumar confirmed Vinay Sharma had filed the mercy petition.

“The other three have not filed it. We will proceed with the jail rules and approach the court,” he said

top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities