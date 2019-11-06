One 2012 gang rape convict files mercy plea

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:56 IST

New Delhi

One of the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Vinay Sharma, has filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Govind, requesting him to commute the death sentence awarded to him.

Sharma and four others -- Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Ram Singh --- were sentenced to death for brutally raping a paramedical student and assaulting her friend on a bus on December 16, 2012.

The young woman had succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. While Singh hanged himself inside prison, a teenager convict was let off in December 2015 after serving three years in a juvenile shelter home.

Last week, the jail administration on Tuesday sent a notice to the four men, reminding them that they were sentenced to death by the court and that they had exhausted all their legal remedies.

In the same letter, the prison officer reminded the four men that if they do not file a mercy petition before the President’s office within seven days of receiving the notice, the prison administration would start process for their hanging by informing the court.

Additional inspector general(prisons) Raj Kumar confirmed Vinay Sharma had filed the mercy petition.

“The other three have not filed it. We will proceed with the jail rules and approach the court,” he said