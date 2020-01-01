e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cities / One held with 5kg heroin in Amritsar, sent to police custody till Jan 6

One held with 5kg heroin in Amritsar, sent to police custody till Jan 6

Police say the accused , who hails from a village in Ferozepur , was on his way to smuggle contraband in the city

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Hindustantimes
         

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police have recovered 5kg heroin with the arrest of one person during a barricading on Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway, 10kms from the district headquarters.

The accused was identified as Bhalwan Singh of Alike village falling under Ferozepur Sadar police station.

Police said the accused was on his way from Ferozepur to Amritsar for smuggling the heroin. They said the heroin, ostensibly smuggled from across the border, was to be smuggled further in metropolises and rural areas.

Police have also recovered two pistols of .30 bore along with 10 live cartridges, 2 magazines, and one black Hero Deluxe motorcycle with the apprehension of the accused.

Ketan Baliram Patil, assistant inspector general (AIG) of police, said on the basis of a tip-off, operation team of CI, Amritsar, headed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balbir Singh, laid down a naka on the Amritsar-Jalandhar thoroughfare.

“We arrested the accused and have registered a case under Sections 21/25/29/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 25 of the Arms Act at state special operation cell (SSOC)’s Amritsar police station against the accused,” he added.

The accused was produced in a local court on Wednesday which sent him to police remand till January 6.

Patil said, “During the remand, we will find out forward-backward linkage of the accused.”

A senior police official, privy to the investigation, said preliminary investigation suggested the heroin was smuggled recently from across the border.

This is the second biggest recovery of heroin by Counter Intelligence in Amritsar in the span of two weeks. On December 19, the police had arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 15kg heroin from their possession at Ghonewal village under Ramdas police station in the district. Police had then said the arrested six men had links with three Pakistan-based smugglers and the heroin haul was smuggled using plastic pipes from across the border.

top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities