One killed, two injured as truck hits cyclist, tractor in Ferozepur

One killed, two injured as truck hits cyclist, tractor in Ferozepur

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:34 IST
Ferozepur
Ferozepur Sukhwinder Singh, 18, of Chal Hamid Saido Kee village, in Fazilka was killed after a truck hit his cycle near Baa Vattu village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, 13km from Fazilka, on Monday morning.

The truck (GJ-15-XX-5419) driver, Kuldeep Raj of Kathua, in Jammu had lost control and also hit a couple on a tractor, before ramming his own vehicle into a pillar in a bid to flee the scene. The truck, however, overturned and employees at a toll plaza nabbed him and handed him over to the police. He was going from Jalalabad to Fazilka.

Sukhwinder was a student at an Industrial Training Institute in Jalalabad. He was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot where he succumbed to injuries.

The injured couple was identified as Balkar Singh and Sheela Rani of Ghubaya village. They are admitted to a hospital, but their condition is stable. Fazilka MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya, who was passing by, got the trio admitted to the Fazilka civil hospital in his car.

The accused driver has been booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC.

