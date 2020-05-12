One-month-old girl from Dombivli tests positive

cities

A one-month-old girl from Dombivli tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department said the baby and the mother are at KEM Hospital in Mumbai since the delivery. As the baby had fever for the past few days, the hospital conducted a Covid test. The report came positive.

“The baby’s mother is not infected. The woman delivered the baby at KEM Hospital and they had not been discharged. The baby has been kept in isolation and is stable,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC. “The mother is allowed to feed the baby by taking all safety precautions,” she added.

Last month, a 20-day-old boy got infected and is still in quarantine.