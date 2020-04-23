One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally touches 40

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:36 IST

A Tablighi Jamaat worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sirmaur district on Thursday, bringing the state’s tally to 40.

The patient, who became the second person to test positive from Sirmaur, had been admitted to the Taruwala quarantine facility near Paonta Sahib.

Earlier, he had tested negative for the coronavirus on April 7.

Health authorities had sent 38 samples of Jamaat workers for testing on Wednesday, of which 37 came out to be negative.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner Raj Krishan Pruthi said the patient has been shifted to ESIC Model Hospital, Baddi, which is a designated Covid treatment facility.

Una is the worst-hit district in the state with 16 cases—40% of the total cases—followed by Solan with nine cases. Chamba has recorded six cases, Kangra five and Hamirpur and Sirmour two each.

Twenty-six of the forty cases in the state are either Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts.

SEVEN PATIENTS RECOVER

As many as seven Covid-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment at ECSI Model Hospital, Baddi, have recovered as they tested negative for second consecutive time, additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said in a statement issued Wednesday.

All of them are Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts. Six of the recovered patients are from Una and one patient is from Sirmour. The patients from Una had tested positive on April 7, and one patient from Sirmaur had been diagnosed on April 8.

Dhiman said the recovered patient will be kept under observation for fourteen days at an institutional quarantine facility. They will be discharged if they test negative after the observation period.

With the recovery of seven patients the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has come down to 17.

However, a case has been reported in the state where a patient tested positive for coronavirus after recovery.

At present, 8,300 people are under surveillance in the hill state, of which 2,805 are home quarantined or admitted to institutional quarantine facilities.