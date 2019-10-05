One nabbed for sending threat emails to CM Arvind Kejriwal

cities

Oct 05, 2019

Delhi Police’s cyber cell have arrested a 36-year-old engineering graduate from Ajmer, Rajasthan, for allegedly sending two threat mails to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month.

Police said that the man’s family claimed that he was mentally unstable and has two previous cases of assault registered against him.

According to the police, the threat mail was sent on September 18 on the chief minister’s official e-mail ID. The mail, which was full of abuses, threatened the chief minister of dire consequences, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy said that their initial probe had revealed that the threat mail has been sent by a resident of Loha Khan in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

“A team was sent to Ajmer and the suspect arrested from his home. Family members and relatives told us that he is mentally unstable. His neighbours have previously lodged two cases against him for assault. The suspect confessed to having sent two offensive and threatening emails to the Delhi chief minister. The man was booked under IT Act. His family was informed and since the crime was bailable, he was released on bail,” Roy said.

The DCP said that the man has an engineering degree in Information Technology, but is presently unemployed. “His laptop has also been seized and we are checking if he is involved in any other similar case,” he said.

The arrested man’s neigbours and relatives said that he would often call police to report against his neighbours. “He alleged that his neighbours are conspiring against him. When asked, his family denied that he is under any medical treatment at present,” the officer said.

