One-sixth of Netizens have social media disorder: Survey

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:28 IST

About 93% people use the Internet for social media and nearly one-sixth of this Netizen population has social media disorder, shows a survey ‘The perceived stress and coping in community representative population of UP’, carried out by the KGMU’s department of psychiatry.

“Nearly one in every 10 individuals indulges in excessive use of electronic gadgets (more than 3 hours a day), which was found to be common among people experiencing moderate level of stress and having little satisfaction in their daily activities,” stated the survey report, findings of which will be shared on Thursday.

The survey covered a population of over 12,000 from all socio-economic strata of four randomly selected districts -- Muzaffarnagar, Jhansi, Maharajganj and Lakhimpur Kheri. It aimed to study perceived stress, coping, perceived social support, depression, anxiety and social media disorder (internet addiction) among people (ranging from 13 to 75 years of age).

This study also measured various lifestyle related factors (substance use, leisure time activities), said Dr PK Dalal, HoD, psychiatry at the KGMU in a press statement.

Only about 1/4th of the individuals were aware of availability of health care facilities for management of stress and related disorders. Among adolescents, study related stress was the most common cause of stress, said the survey.

The survey also found that less than one-third of people were involved in physical activities during leisure time, which may increase the risk of lifestyle related disorders. Nearly one-fifth of population had history of long standing medical illnesses, and the most common being hypertension followed by anaemia.

BOX

OTHER FINDINGS

# More than 90% individuals experienced stress during past one year and financial difficulty was the most common cause of stress.

# Most individuals experiencing stress (more than 90%) were able to cope with it.

# About 1/4th of the individuals aware of availability of health care facilities for stress management related disorders.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:23 IST