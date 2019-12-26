e-paper
Online fraud: Chief conservator of forest duped of ₹60K in Haryana

Online fraud: Chief conservator of forest duped of ₹60K in Haryana

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 50-year-old Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer posted as the chief conservator of forest was duped of ₹60,000 in an online fraud.

ML Rajvanshi, in-charge of the west circle, Hisar, Haryana, told the Panchkula police that a few days ago, he received a message on his mobile phone, mentioning that his bank account has been temporarily suspended. Rajvanshi told police that a trickster, following the message, got access to his mobile number, Aadhaar number and other details.

The complainant further said that subsequently, the trickster linked a Paytm account to his Aadhar and mobile number. Following this, the accused withdrew a total of ₹60,000 in three transactions of ₹48,000, ₹10,000 and ₹2,000 from his Panchkula-based State Bank of India (SBI) account, before the fraud came to light.

Inspector Rajeev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 5, said police are reviewing transactions made from the bank account through Paytm and a cyber cell team is also working to get leads in the matter.

According to initial investigation, it was learnt that the trickster somehow got access to e-commerce services linked with the complainant’s mobile number through a link sent in a fake message. The complainant has also given a mobile number of the suspect and bank transaction details, which are under investigation, said police. A case has been registered under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

