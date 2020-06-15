e-paper
Only 1 militant active in Doda district, forces committed to make region terror-free again: J&K DGP

Saroori is the longest surviving militant in J&K and carries an award of nearly ₹50 lakh on his head.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Jehangir Saroori alias Mohammad Amin Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen.
Jehangir Saroori alias Mohammad Amin Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen. (HT Photo)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir’s director-general of police Dilbag Singh on Monday said that only one terrorist remains active in Doda district and security forces were committed to making the region terror-free.

Talking to media persons in Doda, Singh said, “The security grid is strong and many successful anti-terror operations have been carried out in Kishtwar and Doda. Now, only one militant remains active in Doda but the forces are after him. The region will soon become terror-free once again”.

It may be stated here that following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen “commander” Tahir Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama recently in Doda district, security forces have now upped the ante to catch longest surviving terrorist of Jammu and Kashmir — Jehangir Saroori alias Mohammad Amin Bhat of the same outfit.

Saroori is the longest surviving militant in J&K and carries an award of nearly ₹50 lakh on his head that was announced by the police and National Investigating Agency.

In October 2018, ₹30 lakh bounty was announced on Jehangir Saroori by the Jammu and Kashmir police for any information leading to his capture. The Kishtwar police had also put up ‘wanted dead or alive’ posters in the region for Saroori and his associates.

The DGP added that in the past 16 to 17 days security forces eliminated 27 militants in Kashmir that included “commanders” of JeM, LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

He said that in recent months many militant commanders were eliminated in the valley.

“While Pakistan proxies are being taken care of, it has not closed launch pads across the border. In fact, the first group of terrorists was pushed from the Keran sector on March 31 and they were eliminated within five days. Even now infiltration attempts are made, but our security forces are foiling them,” he said.

