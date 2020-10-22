Only 8 Dussehra committees seek permission for Ravana Dahan in Ludhiana

cities

While Navratra celebrations have already taken a hit due to the Covid pandemic, Dussehra celebrations are also expected to be a low-key affair this time. Only eight committees have so far come forward to seek permission for Ravana Dahan in the city.

Last year, Ravana Dahan was held at around 80 locations in the city, but this year most Dussehra committees have decided not to celebrate the festival fearing Covid-19 spread. The number of committees applying for permission may increase in the coming few days, but Dussehra celebrations are still set to remain subdued.

Keeping in mind the safety of residents, the Dussehra committees of Model Town extension, Focal Point, Basant Avenue among others have decided not to organise Ravana Dahan this year as it will be an uphill task for organisers to manage the gathering.

President of Focal Point Dussehra committee, Sushil Bedi said, “There is a lot of risk in organising Ravana Dahan this year. So we have decided not to organise it.”

General secretary of Krishna Mandir Trust, Model Town extension, KP Gosain said that the administration has allowed committees to organise the event with limited gatherings and amid precautions. “But if anything wrong happens, the administration will take action against the organisers only. It is difficult to manage the crowd at any event that is being organised in the open, so we have decided not to organise Ravana Dahan in Model Town extension this year,” he said.

Meanwhile Dussehra committees of Daresi, Upkar Nagar, Aggar Nagar, among others, have decided to celebrate the festival but with limited gathering. No Ramlila fair will be organised this time and the size of effigies has been reduced.

Chairman of Aggar Nagar Dussehra committee Subhash Gupta said, “We will be organising Ravana Dahan and effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnath would also be burned. But the event would be held in presence of limited gathering and only the area residents would be allowed to participate in the event. The size of effigy has also been reduced from 40 feet to 15 feet.”

Member, Shri Ram Lila Committee (Daresi), Dinesh Marwaha said that they will broadcast the event through social media and local cable operators.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “Only eight committees have applied for permission this year as compared to 80 last year. Permission has been granted to all the committees and they have been directed to limit the gathering and a maximum of 50% gathering will be allowed as per the capacity of the ground. Further, wearing masks, social distancing, hand sanitisers, thermal screening of visitors etc will be necessary and the committees will also have to depute volunteers to manage the crowd.”

Residents are also advised to avoid gathering during Dussehra celebrations as the pandemic is not yet over, said Agrawal.