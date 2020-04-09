Only two hospitals in Thane to admit Covid-19 patients

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:54 IST

The Thane civic commissioner has given directives that Covid-19 patients will be treated in dedicated hospitals only. TMC has assigned Thane Civil Hospital and the Horizon Prime Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in the city. Private hospitals violating this directive will face legal action under the Epidemic Disease Act.

TMC chief Vijay Singhal said, “To avoid the spread of the virus in hospitals it is essential that Covidf-19 patients are not treated with others. We have given directives to the private hospitals not to admit coronavirus patients in their hospitals.”