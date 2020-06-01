e-paper
Op Bluestar anniv: Akal Takht jathedar appeals to maintain peace on June 6

Op Bluestar anniv: Akal Takht jathedar appeals to maintain peace on June 6

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh urged those who cannot travel to Golden Temple to stay home and watch the live telecast of the ceremony

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday asked Sikhs to maintain peace while observing the 36th anniversary of operation Bluestar here on June 6 and urged those who cannot travel to stay home.

He said, “Since restrictions on opening places of worship will last till June 7, it seems impossible for many devotees to reach Sri Harmandar Sahib on June 6. So, I appeal to the entire Sikh community to observe the anniversary with peace, love and harmony at Akal Takht or wherever they are. The sangat which will not be able to reach Akal Takht should remember the martyrs from home and tune in to watch the ceremony’s live telecast,” he said.

SIKH MILITANT’S PORTRAIT TO BE SHOWCASED IN MUSEUM

The Akal Takht jathedar has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to install a portrait of former Sikh militant Waryam Singh, who died of a cardiac arrest on May 24, at the central Sikh museum at Golden Temple. “He spent his entire life for the Sikh struggle. In view of his sacrifice for the community, the SGPC is directed to install his portrait in the museum as a tribute to him,” the jathedar said.

