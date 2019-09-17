OPD work suffers as Lohia medicos, staffers clash

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:58 IST

LUCKNOW: Medical students and staffers of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute on Tuesday entered into a big fight near the OPD of the institute over issuing of registration slip, causing inconvenience to patients and their attendants.

The incident took place in the oncology building at around 9 am when a 2019 batch student came to the counter meant for the institute staffers and demanded that he be given an OPD slip (presumably for an acquaintance) before others in the queue.

“The contractual staffers at the counter asked him to wait and this made the student angry and he allegedly used abusive language. The counter staffers protested against his act and within minutes they entered into a fight,” said Dr Vikram Singh, spokesperson of the institute.

Soon supporters from both sides entered the scene and the counter area became a battleground. Students pulled a contractual staffer out of the counter and when he scampered back, the students broke glass and allegedly damaged hospital property.

As more contractual staffers gathered there, the entire work came to a halt and patients and attendants had to run for cover as the security personnel stood helplessly, said sources.

The fight resulted in injuries to both students and contractual staffers.

On getting information, administrative officials rushed to the spot and managed to resolve the issue but the OPD work suffered for about an hour.

A video of the incident allegedly made by an onlooker also went viral.

“It’s unfortunate and we have formed a committee to inquire the incident. When we have separate counter facility for staffers, such an incident should not have happened,” said Dr Singh.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 17:58 IST