‘Open violation’ of traffic rules, children at risk

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:00 IST

Even as the Traffic Awareness Week is on, the violation of motor vehicles act goes unchecked, posing hazard for commuters, especially school children.

Despite amendment in rules for vehicles ferrying students, children are still being transported in open vehicles like tempos, rickshaws and two-wheelers, said an official.

People also indulge in triple riding on two-wheelers – that too without wearing helmet.

However, the police are yet to act tough against violators. New rules for transporting school children came into force in Uttar Pradesh on September 1, 2019, two decades after the apex court framed guidelines to ensure the safety of children in school vehicles.

Open vehicles, including e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and tempos, will not be allowed to transport school children, as per the new rules that the state government notified on May 31. The government had given some time to schools and transporters to fall in line.

A state government official said, “These rules are made to ensure the safety of school children. There is nothing more important than that. Still, doable suggestions may be considered.”

SP (traffic) Purnendu Singh said: “Every day, many people are made aware about traffic rules and safety, besides challans being imposed on violators. We are strictly monitoring school vehicles and the majority of schools have complied with the orders.”

WHO IS TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE?

The rules pitch for the constitution of district-level committees under district magistrates and school-level committees under the school principals. The school-level committees will comprise, among others, parents, transporters, police inspectors of the areas concerned and transport officials.

LAW SAYS

*No vehicle should be more than 10 years old

*Uniform mandatory for driver and the conductor of school vehicles

*Driver should have at least five years’ experience

*Nameplate and mobile number should be displayed on uniform

*No pressure horn, only alarm and siren in such vehicles

*Speed should not exceed 40 km per hour