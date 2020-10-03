Oppn doing hooliganism in name of dissent: Hardeep Puri on farm laws

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:40 IST

Chandigarh Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday defended the farm laws enacted recently by the Centre and accused the opposition parties of creating “political hooliganism” in the name of dissent.

“Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha the day these Bills were passed, the way a tractor was set on fire at Rajghat by Congress workers, and now attacks on BJP offices and dharnas outside BJP leaders’ houses in Punjab, all this show the real plot,” he said.

Puri, as per BJP insiders, was specifically sent by the party high command to Chandigarh to hold a press conference on the issue.

He also said the Narendra Modi government was committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and minimum support price (MSP) system will continue. “Misinformation, disinformation and outright lies are being spread that the Centre intends to dismantle the MSP system,” Puri told the media.

He said: “Lies are being spread that farmers’ land will be snatched by big corporates. Sale, lease or mortgage of farmland is prohibited. Farmers’ land is also protected against any recovery. All this is mentioned in the Bills.”

The Union minister sought to know from the Congress and other opposition parties if they were opposing the farm Bills then why 33 of their 107 MPs in Rajya Sabha remained absent from the House on September 20.

“The ordinances were promulgated in May. Go through the Congress manifestoes of 2017 (Punjab Assembly polls) and 2019 (Lok Sabha),” he said, adding former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former deputy chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia had said that “these things” should be implemented, apparently referring to the new farm laws.

Claiming that the new farm laws were a win-win situation for everyone, he said the BJP-led government wanted to put money in farmers’ pockets by liberating them.

When pointed out that agriculture was a state subject, Puri said that it was mentioned in the Constitution that the Union government can legislate in this domain in the national interest. “Farmers will be the real beneficiaries as they will get better prices,” he said.

Avoids direct attack on SAD

Puri, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amrtisar seat, avoided a direct attack on Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal that recently snapped ties with the BJP over the new laws.

However, without naming Harsimrat Kaur, who resigned from the Modi cabinet last month, he said till September 6, she thought the Bills were good for the farmers.

About the SAD’s claim that they had raised their concerns over the farm reform laws with the Centre, he said, “Where and when it was raised, I do not know. Som Parkash ji (union minister) and I also sit in the council of ministers.”

“Whatever information was sought on the Bills was provided to the SAD. They asked for a written assurance from the Union agriculture minister and a statement in Parliament on the MSP, which was done. I don’t know what happened in three days ahead of the first Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Union minister Som Parkash said the SAD had supported the ordinances. Even former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also spoke in favour of these Bills, he said.